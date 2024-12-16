Brandi Glanville thinks parasite attacked face as 'Botched' doc Terry Dubrow calls her 'ticking time bomb'

Brandi Glanville is committed to fighting for her health nearly two years after a trip to Africa changed everything for the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, who is now suffering from what doctors have suggested is a parasite in her face.

After visiting countless doctors, Glanville, 52, has spent more than $70,000 in an attempt to find an answer to the medical mystery that's consumed her every-day experience and disfigured her face.

Glanville recently found some solace in the form of CellSound treatments, which improves blood flow and lymphatic drainage, and has been in touch with fellow reality star Dr. Terry Dubrow.

Glanville exclusively told Fox News Digital that while no one has figured out what's truly wrong with her disfigured face, doctors have suggested "that it could be a parasite, but they're not sure."

Two years ago, Glanville began feeling symptoms of depression upon returning home from Africa. Five months later, she started losing her ability to speak and noticed her speech became slurred.

Following a stressful move in October 2023, she was hospitalized after collapsing at home.

"My whole face swelled up; my throat closed, and my son called 911," Glanville said. "I was in the hospital for a few days, and they said it was stress-induced angioedema, and I just didn't believe it."

Angioedema "is a reaction similar to hives that affects deeper layers of the skin. It can appear with hives or alone," according to the Mayo Clinic. Her symptoms remained, and in fact became worse. Glanville wasn't convinced angioedema was the problem, and put her health at the forefront of her mind in pursuit of an answer.

"I went and found the best of the best," Glanville told Fox News Digital. "I went to an immunologist, a radiologist, a rheumatologist, a dermatologist … I've been to all of the ‘ologists’ and no one can figure out what's wrong. They suggest that it could be a parasite, but they're not sure."

In pursuit of an answer, the former model, who has been unable to work since the mysterious illness began to affect her life, says she has nearly cleared out her savings account. Her mental health has taken a toll, too, and she admitted that her outlook on life has been "very grim" at times.

"I needed to figure out my purpose again, and I'm scared of not being able to pay my rent and do all the things that I need to do," Glanville admitted. "So it's just a really scary time."

"I thought by now I would have an answer, but I don't. Doing the CellSound treatment is actually the only thing, so far, that has helped," Glanville said.

Top plastic surgeon Dr. Nicholas Nikolov told Fox News Digital that the beauty of the CellSound treatments is that the ultrasound technology makes the tissue healthier without reducing fatty layers in the face.

The treatments range 20-40 minutes, with patients reporting a feeling of "electric stimulation."

While Glanville has found hope in the form of the treatments, Dr. Terry Dubrow offered up his services but noted her facial issue is a "ticking time bomb."

"She has to figure out if there’s a microorganism in there," Dubrow told TMZ last week. "It’s not going to be a parasite, it’s not going to be something she ate, it’s going to be from something that got into her bloodstream.

"Every minute that that microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage, she could suffer worse for it."

Dubrow, who works with "Botched" co-star Paul Nassif, said Brandi needs a proper diagnosis.

"She probably needs a surgical intervention to get a piece of tissue and figure out what’s going on," he said.

Glanville co-signed on Dubrow's offer in a message shared on X, and said she's willing to work with her former "Real Housewives" co-star.

"I appreciate all the help I can get," she said. "We have been in touch and plan to talk thank you for all the love."

Glanville addressed online chatter about possible past issues with injectables, and noted that "all fillers were in my face have been dissolved."

Right now, the former reality star is staying optimistic about the future for the sake of her two sons, who she shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.

"I have a chalkboard in my kitchen, and I leave it up all year. It's been blank, and I finally decided to write on it," Glanville said. "I wrote, ‘It’s time to pivot,' and then I wrote, 'Lean in.'

"It's been really hard for me, and I don't know what that pivot is, but it's time for me to write something new for myself," Glanville said.

