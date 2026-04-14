Brandi Glanville ends up in urgent care after trying viral TikTok trend

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Brandi Glanville may think twice next time a TikTok trend comes around.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star admitted she wound up in urgent care after attempting a viral move to alleviate cold symptoms.

Glanville, 53, only sought medical attention for another reason: removing a clove of garlic from her ear.

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The reality star explained that her Easter was cut short due to a particularly pungent vegetable while chatting on her podcast, "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered with James Maas."

After Mass asked about a health update, Glanville revealed she's "great," but was in need of a new pillow for neck problems and had a particularly rough spring holiday.

"It was Easter and I got a piece of garlic stuck in my ear," Glanville confessed. "I had a little cold. Jake came over and he kept sneezing in my face."

BRANDI GLANVILLE SUFFERS SEVERE CHEMICAL BURNS ON HER FACE WHILE TRYING TO SELF-TREAT MYSTERY ILLNESS

Her 18-year-old son said he wasn't sick anymore, but mother knew best as she scolded him to "cover your mouth when you sneeze."

"And then I got his cold. And then on Easter, I didn't do anything because of my garlic in my ear," she said.

"Every time I tried to get it out, it really went down further, and I had to go to urgent care the next day and get it taken out."

She added, "I was just trying to clear my sinuses. It's online. Don't listen to people online or TikTok or Instagram or Twitter or Facebook."

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While the method wasn't effective for Brandi, her son Mason told her he "put it in his nostril and it helped him."

"I tried my nostril and it was burning too much, so I moved it to my ear. It was, like, burning my skin because I just lasered it."

Glanville previously shared that she believed she picked up a parasite after visiting Morocco in 2023. She suffered from facial paralysis and initially was diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema.

After the initial diagnosis, she suspected she contracted a parasite in Morocco and said she could feel it moving within her face.

Glanville previously told Fox News Digital that while no one had figured out what was truly wrong with her disfigured face, doctors had suggested "that it could be a parasite, but they're not sure."

Following a stressful move in October 2023, she was hospitalized after collapsing at home.

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"My whole face swelled up; my throat closed, and my son called 911," Glanville said. "I was in the hospital for a few days, and they said it was stress-induced angioedema, and I just didn't believe it."

Angioedema "is a reaction similar to hives that affects deeper layers of the skin. It can appear with hives or alone," according to the Mayo Clinic. Her symptoms remained, and in fact became worse. Glanville wasn't convinced angioedema was the problem, and put her health at the forefront of her mind in pursuit of an answer.

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In February, the reality star discovered that her 20-year-old ruptured breast implants were to blame for her medical issues.

Prior to the revelation, Glanville admitted she spent more than $70,000 in an attempt to find an answer to the medical mystery that consumed her everyday experience and disfigured her face.