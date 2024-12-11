Brandi Glanville spending 'all of my money' looking for answers to mystery illness that left her disfigured

Brandi Glanville may have an expensive house guest.

Days after vulnerably sharing a photo of her disfigured face on social media, Glanville is admitting how much money she's shelled out to try to diagnose what she and doctors are theorizing is a "parasite" living in her face.

"I've been on meds this whole year. I don't socialize. I don't go out. And [I've] just [been] spending all of my money on trying to figure out what's wrong with me," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"I've been to every doctor under the sun. I've had IV antibiotics at my house, every day, for six weeks," she shared. The reality star said six weeks of antibiotic treatment amounted to $12,000. Once she stopped, the symptoms returned. "I did labwork for $10,000," she added. "They ran every test under the sun."

Glanville said in total, she's spent more than $70,000 on tests and treatments. "I've gone to an immunologist, an infectious disease doctor, a rheumatologist, [an] ENT," she said, listing off practitioners she's been referred to, all of whom are stumped by her circumstances.

Some professionals suggested it could be a new kind of parasite. Glanville says it started with her face swelling. "I wasn't able to speak. But then [my skin] started sinking in." Impacted by touch, Glanville says the "parasite" can jump from one side of her face to the other.

Following her jarring post on social media last week, fans wanted answers. "What happened? I wish I knew I've been in &out of the hospital this passed year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out," she wrote in response to the public's curiosity. "Some Dr.'s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema. I personally say it's Bravo."

Months ago, she shared another stripped down photo, admitting her appearance was causing her misery and depression.

Glanville believes the source of the parasite could have originated in Morocco, where she previously filmed a seemingly defunct season of the show, "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," a project that would ultimately stall Glanville's future opportunities. The program never made it to air, as Glanville's co-star, Caroline Manzo, accused her of sexual assault in a lawsuit she filed against the Bravo network.

"Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started to have the speaking thing and the swelling up thing. It started in July. And we're still here, trying to figure it out," Glanville told ET, explaining that during the trip, she consumed food - including meat that had been sitting out for hours.

Glanville acknowledged that at some point, she will likely need surgery. "I'm not getting my hopes up anymore," she said of fully understanding the problem. "Even if it's like a tumor, I wanna know. Like, take it out. I want to have just an answer. That would be amazing," she admitted.

