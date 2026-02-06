'The Crown' star Claire Foy says she battled ‘disgusting’ stomach parasites for five years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Crown" star Claire Foy revealed she had a "disgusting" five-year battle with stomach parasites.

During a recent episode of the "Table Manners with Jesse and Lennie Ware" podcast, Foy said she might have picked up the infection while visiting Morocco.

Speaking of the parasite, Foy said, "I kept losing weight and I didn’t know what was going on. I was just like, ‘I’m eating everything.’ I was so hungry."

Jesse Ware asked Foy if she was diagnosed with the parasite through a blood test or a stool test. "Yeah, the gross stuff," Foy replied.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, parasitic infections are "diseases caused by organisms that live off of another living thing." Side effects can include fever, fatigue, intestinal symptoms, skin rashes or neurological symptoms.

"You can get them from contaminated food, water or surfaces, bug bites and eating undercooked meat," according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Foy told the podcast host that she learned more information on her parasite infection after consulting with a doctor and believes she had been living with it in her body for "at least five years."

"They travel as a pair. I got told by the doctor, gross, absolutely rank. It’s disgusting." — Claire Foy

"They travel as a pair. I got told by the doctor, gross, absolutely rank. It’s disgusting," Foy said.

It took sacrificing caffeine to get rid of the parasite, according to the actress.

Foy said giving up caffeine and changing her diet wasn't easy since she consumed "at least 15 cups of tea a day" and two coffees. Even after the parasite was treated, Foy decided to stick to a caffeine-free life.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Brandi Glanville previously shared that she believed she picked up a parasite after visiting Morocco in 2023. She suffered from facial paralysis and initially was diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema.

After the initial diagnosis, she suspected she contracted a parasite in Morocco and could feel it moving within her face.

"We had food sitting out for hours on end and some of it was meat. Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing. It started in July and we’re still here trying to figure it out," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"I feel like it’s s---ing or having babies in my face," Glanville added.

