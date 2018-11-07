‘Brady Bunch’ cast to take part in TV home’s renovation: report

The six former cast members who portrayed the “The Brady Bunch” kids will reportedly participate in the makeover of the home that was featured in the sitcom’s opening and closing.

The cast’s role in the renovation came to light when Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) gathered at the home Nov. 1 in honor of “A Very Brady Renovation,” the HGTV series that will showcase the renovation, People reported Thursday.

The former Bradys will reportedly work with HGTV designers to revamp different parts of the residence.

McCormick, who will work alongside Drew and Jonathan Scott from “Property Brothers,” told People that her participation in the project felt “so perfect.”

“You know when there are times in your life where everything comes together and it just feels like it was so meant to be and everything feels right?” McCormick told the outlet. “That’s how this feels.”

The inside of the home, which was bought by the network, doesn’t look like what was depicted on the show, which ran from 1969 to 1974, according to The Associated Press. Interior scenes were shot in a studio.

HGTV plans to expand the home without compromising its street view and reimagine the show's interior design, the outlet reported.

Other HGTV stars participating in the show are Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine from “Good Bones,” Leanne and Steve Ford from “Restored By the Fords," Jasmine Roth from “Hidden Potential” and Lara Spencer from “Flea Market Flip,” according to People.

“This is going to be an amazing year,” McCormick told the outlet. “They’ve taken the greatest HGTV stars who are all so nice. You can just see their hearts, which I love. They’re beautiful people and I think they’re going to do an amazing job on this. I can see that they really care.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.