'Brady Bunch' cast reunites at iconic TV home amid plans for home-renovation series

The surviving cast members of “The Brady Bunch” reunited Thursday at the North Hollywood home where the original series was set, to kick off preparations for a planned renovation show about the iconic house.

The cast members -- including Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) – met for a walkthrough of the home that provided the show’s exterior shots, Newsday reported.

HGTV, on which “A Very Brady Renovation” will debut next year, reportedly bought the property in August for “a full-scale overhaul” of the home’s antiquated interior. But the network insists the renovation will not compromise on the “instantly recognizable street view.”

Interior shots for the TV sitcom were filmed at a different location -- Paramount Studios’ Stage 5 in Hollywood. “The Brady Bunch,” which originally ran on ABC from 1969 to 1974, was widely regarded as a hallmark of family-oriented American television.

"What's so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers' childhoods," said Loren Ruch, senior vice president of HGTV programming and partnerships.

The house went on the market in mid-July for an asking price of nearly $1.9 million. Maureen McCormick, who played "Marcia" on the series, told People she considered bidding for the house, but "major players" made her reconsider.

"When the whole thing happened, I have to say that I really thought, 'Gee, I would like to buy that house,'" she said.

Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass said in early August he was set to purchase the home before he was outbid by a "Hollywood studio" with "unlimited resources."

“A Very Brady Renovation” will debut in September 2019. The network said it will release behind-the-scenes footage of the first day of production in the near-future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.