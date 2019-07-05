Trolling Bradley Cooper? Irina Shayk fans suggest model's ab-bearing photo sends message to ex

Is Irina Shayk trolling her ex, Bradley Cooper, with her latest Instagram post? That’s the thought some of the Russian-born model’s fans are having.

Shayk, 33, took to the photo-sharing platform on Thursday with a post celebrating Independence Day.

“Happy 4th,” she wrote alongside the image. The model shows off her abs in the photo while standing on a stack of logs.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, many of whom complimented the model on her looks. “Legs for days,” wrote one. “Goddess,” said another.

But some fans were convinced the post was Shayk’s way of saying she’s declaring her “freedom” from the “A Star Is Born” actor and director.

“I know what’s on your mind — ‘Freedoooooooom,’” wrote one fan.

“Free and happy,” commented a second.

“Finally free and happy,” echoed another.

“Free and beautiful,” said a fourth.

“A queen living her best life after she [dumped] the garbage,” commented one person.

In early June, news broke that Cooper, 44, and Shayk ended their relationship of four years. At the time, the couple — who started dating in the spring of 2015 and are parents to 2-year-old Lea De Seine — was said to have split on amicable terms. At the time, People reported the two were working on a deal to share custody of their daughter.

Not long after their split, the “Sports Illustrated” model broke her social media silence with a post on Instagram.

