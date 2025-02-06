Super Bowl: Young Eagles fan's priceless reaction to Bradley Cooper's surprise

An 8-year-old Philadelphia Eagles super fan received the surprise of a lifetime from a Hollywood star.

Declan LeBaron shared with Fox News Digital how ecstatic he was when he was gifted Super Bowl tickets by Bradley Cooper.

"So exciting!" Declan said of the moment. When asked if he was a fan of the "Silver Linings Playbook" actor, he sweetly answered, "Now I am."

Declan revealed that his favorite movie by Cooper was Marvel’s "Guardians of the Galaxy," where the actor played Rocket Raccoon.

Earlier this week, the LeBaron family made a special appearance on the "Today" show, where a huge celebration was given to Declan with confetti and a band as part of his surprise.

Declan’s mom, Jillian, told Fox News Digital that Declan could barely wait to share with his friends his exciting news.

When asked if Declan’s friends were cheering him on after he received his Super Bowl surprise, he responded with, "They’re really excited for me."

The 8-year-old went viral last month after he won $1,000 from a social media influencer during a shopping trip and then donated the money to other shoppers. Declan also won tickets to the NFC championship between the Eagles and Washington Commanders, his first NFL game.

Declan told Fox News Digital the reason he donated the huge cash prize was because he learned to "pay it forward" in school.

Declan, who will turn 9 the day before Super Bowl LIX, is battling systemic juvenile arthritis.

Systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA) is a distinctive subtype of juvenile idiopathic arthritis, characterized by fever and arthritis, often accompanied by rash, according to the National Institute of Health.

Declan's mom said her son champions his rare health condition with "grace."

"He just got diagnosed with it about two years ago, so he's had a lot of ups and downs," Jillian explained.

"Right now he's in a really good place, but he handles everything with such grace ... It's been really difficult. Just seeing your child in pain is so tough."

"He has a brother and sister at home as well … so there are times when mom's at the hospital with Declan and the other two are going through struggles at home as well, trying to navigate the condition."

Declan and his family remain in good spirits as they are currently in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX. The 8-year-old is rooting for his favorite team, and the last message he wanted to share with Fox News Digital was "Fly Eagles Fly."

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.