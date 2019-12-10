Brad Pitt addresses dating rumors: 'None of it's true'

Brad Pitt is putting a lid on speculation surrounding his dating life.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star opened up to The New York Times for the outlet's “The Great Performers” issue and discussed everything from smoking marijuana in the 90s, overcoming the barriers life throws at you and those pesky dating rumors.

Since Pitt’s ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce from him in September 2016, the public has seen many female companions reportedly linked to the bankable box office draw.

According to Entertainment Tonight, while still embattled in the former couple's divorce proceedings, Pitt, 55, saw himself fielding rumors he was seeing MIT professor Neri Oxman. In September, it was jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa, who was the subject of rumors. Most recently, Pitt was spotted with actress Alia Shawkat on multiple occasions, prompting fans to speculate whether they were an item.

When the Times asked Pitt point-blank if he reads the stories printed about him, the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” star said he doesn’t necessarily try to avoid it, but: “I just don’t seek it out.”

Pitt insisted all of the rumors about him dating an exorbitant number of women are completely false.

"I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years," said the "Ad Astra" star. "And none of it's true."

The father of six also dished on his approach to avoiding negative publicity as it pertains to his projects, revealing to the outlet that he “stopped reading all press” around 2004.

"Not just reviews. I mean any magazine in the doctor's office," he said. "Because some of it would bounce around like a rat in the skull. It would stay there, and it would inform some of my decisions and choices in work, in life, and I didn’t find any of it helpful."

Pitt landed a Golden Globes nomination for his role as Cliff Booth in the latest Quentin Tarantino-directed flick and said he tapped into some of his own life experiences to get into character.

"With Cliff, it's connected to my dad, the way he carries himself. It's also the iconic figures like Butch and Sundance and in Clint Eastwood movies," he explained. "Then it's where I am in my life. I don't care who you are, life is [a] struggle.”

Pitt added: “It's how you perceive those struggles. As I've gotten older, I take them more as another day in the office, acceptance of what the day throws you."