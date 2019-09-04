Brad Pitt joined Alcoholics Anonymous after Angelina Jolie split: 'I removed my drinking privileges'

Brad Pitt revealed that he joined Alcoholics Anonymous after his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

“I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” Pitt, 55, said in a new interview released Wednesday.

The "Ad Astra" star spent 18 months in an AA group of all men, none of whom violated confidentiality and sold him out to the press.

ANGELINA JOLIE OFFICIALLY DROPS BRAD PITT'S LAST NAME

“You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard,” he told The New York Times. “It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself.”

BRAD PITT, ANGELINA JOLIE REACH CHILD CUSTODY AGREEMENT

“It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself,” he added. “There’s great value in that.”

Alcohol wasn't his only vice. He admitted that he used to smoke marijuana when his fame first skyrocketed in the 1990s.

“In the ’90s, all that attention really threw me,” he admitted. “It was really uncomfortable for me, the cacophony of expectations and judgments. I really became a bit of a hermit and just bonged myself into oblivion.”

BRAD PITT TEASES LEONARDO DICAPRIO ABOUT INFAMOUS TITANIC SCENE

In May 2017, Pitt revealed to GQ Style that he'd begun going to therapy and had to quit drinking, replacing his booze with "cranberry juice and fizzy water."

“I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something," he said at the time. "Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um — cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I'm running from feelings."

WHAT REALLY TORE BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE APART?

"I'm really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem," he said. "And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again.”

Jolie, 44, filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly 12 years together. The couple share six children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities investigated allegations that Pitt was abusive toward his then-15-year-old son Maddox on a private flight, but sources familiar with the case said the actor was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.