Brad Pitt sends special message to Missouri State University grads: 'We're rooting for you'

Brad Pitt is sending his support to the Class of 2020.

The Academy Award-winning actor offered a few encouraging words to the graduating class from Missouri State University located in Sprinfield, the city he grew up in.

"Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University!" Pitt, 56, said in a video message.

"It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors," he added.

"You did it, you made it!" Pitt applauded. "Enjoy, congrats again, and think big!"

While Pitt has been in isolation, he's taken on a hilarious new role playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on "Saturday Night Live."

For a recent sketch, Pitt, wore a suit, glasses, and a grey wig as he sat at a desk in front of a bookshelf.

"Good evening, I'm Dr. Anthony Fauci," Pitt began. "First, I'd like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring, and sometimes graphic emails."

Pitt's Fauci then addressed the "misinformation out there about the virus" and the "liberties" taken by the president in regard to recent guidelines.

"Tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say," said Pitt in reference to President Trump's recent remarks concerning the coronavirus. "And remember, let's all keep an open mind."