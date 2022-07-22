Gwyneth Paltrow says she does not miss acting 'at all' after creating lifestyle brand Goop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gwyneth Paltrow is satisfied with her career change.

The 49-year-old Goop founder revealed she does not miss acting in a preview of her interview with Willie Geist on "Sunday Today."

"I really don't miss it at all. I think I'm so lucky that I got to do it, and I'm sure I still will at some point," she says of her acting career. "The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do."

Paltrow eventually took a step back from acting after creating her lifestyle brand Goop in 2008.

"I love how immediate it is and how we're able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much. That's so powerful," Paltrow said about the company. "It's funny, I don't daydream about the movie business at all."

However, fans could see Paltrow make one final appearance in the acting industry. The "Politician" actress revealed she has to keep a promise she made with her mother.

"I did promise my mother, at some point before I die, I told her that I would go and do a play," she said. "So, I'm gonna deliver on that promise at some point."

Paltrow previously revealed she knew at the age of 26 that she would not keep acting. The actress admitted the "shine of acting wore off" due to "intense public scrutiny" after she won her Oscar for "Shakespeare in Love."

"Being a kid who's like living every breakup on every headline, like being criticized for everything you do say and wear," Paltrow said.

"And also, it's so transitory, you're always all over. It's hard to plant roots. Like I'm such a homebody, you know me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. Like I don't want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like, it's just not who I am."

Paltrow was born in Los Angeles to producer and director Bruce Paltrow and Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner. She launched her acting career with a small part in "Shout" and her performance in "Emma" landed her the role in "Shakespeare in Love."

Paltrow is also known for "Sliding Doors" and "Iron Man 3."