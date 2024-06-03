Expand / Collapse search
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's daughter hired own lawyer to drop actor's last name: source

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed paperwork requesting Pitt be dropped from her legal last name on May 27

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battle over French vineyard Video

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battle over French vineyard

Legal experts May Mailman and Bryan Rotella weigh in on the 'Brangelina' feud over the sale of French vineyard stakes involving a Russian oligarch on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter took matters into her own hands to remove Pitt from her legal last name.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, a source close to the matter told Fox News Digital. The decision to remove Pitt from her last name is connected to the alleged "abuse history" and "violation" of Shiloh's victim's rights, according to the insider.

Shiloh filed the paperwork on May 27 – the day of her 18th birthday.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Pitt.

BRAD PITT, ANGELINA JOLIE'S DAUGHTER FILES TO DROP PITT FROM LEGAL LAST NAME ON 18TH BIRTHDAY

Shiloh and Angelina plus Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter paid for her own lawyer to have Pitt removed from her legal last name, a source told Fox News Digital. (Getty Images)

Pitt is reportedly "upset" over his daughter's name change.

"He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," a source told People magazine. "He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter."

"The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course, not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad," the source added.

Angelina Jolie attends an event with her daughter and Kristen Bell

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Kristen Bell attend the opening night performance of "Reefer Madness: The Musical" at The Whitley on May 30. (Getty Images)

Pitt's relationship with his children has allegedly been strained since the "Bullet Train" actor and Jolie first began their divorce proceedings in 2016. At the time, Jolie cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her split from Pitt and requested sole custody of all six children they share.

In May 2021, a private judge ruled Pitt and Jolie would share custody of their children 50/50. Pitt and Jolie share six children; Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne.

At least two more of Pitt's children also choose to go without Pitt's last name, although it's unclear whether any have also filed paperwork for a legal name change.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was listed simply as "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for "The Outsiders," which was produced by Jolie.

In a video shared by Essence, Zahara Jolie-Pitt was introduced as "Zahara Marley Jolie" as she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College.

Angelina Jolie and her kids at "The Eternals" premiere

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Pitt has been accused of abusing Jolie and their children.

During a 2016 fight, Pitt allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her," according to court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital. He then poured "beer and red wine" on her and their six children.

"Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop," according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. "They were all frightened. Many were crying."

Jolie filed for divorce days after the alleged altercation.

A source familiar with the matter previously told Fox News Digital the claims made by Jolie were false and that the actress "continues to rehash, revise and re-imagine her description" of the alleged event by "adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants." 

Angelina Jole and Brad Pitt at premiere of the film "By the Sea"

Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of abuse in court docs filed in 2022. (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty)

Pitt recently accused Jolie of intentionally sabotaging his relationship with the couple's kids as the legal battle over Château Miraval continues to rage on. Pitt sued Jolie for breach of contract after the "Maleficient" actress sold her portion of the winery to the Stoli group.

Aerial view of Chateau Miraval

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have also been battling in court over their 17th-century French estate, Château Miraval. (Michel Gangne)

Jolie allegedly encouraged the children she shares with Pitt to "avoid spending time" with the actor during custody visits, a former security guard wrote in court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

Tony Webb, who ran the security company employed by the former couple, claimed that Jolie's aide Michael Vieira had called him to remind him that two security guards were under NDAs and couldn't testify in Pitt and Jolie's custody battle.

"During the call, Mr. Vieira told me that he had heard that two contractors who had provided personal security for Ms. Jolie through SRS Global might be testifying in the family court case," Webb said in the court docs. "Mr. Vieira then asked me to stop these two individuals from testifying."

