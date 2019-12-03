Brad Paisley says Carrie Underwood's driving 'scared the living daylights' out of him

Brad Paisley is not a fan of Carrie Underwood’s driving.

In an interview with People magazine, Paisley opened up about Underwood’s driving after the two shared a ride on his upcoming ABC special, “Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special.”

“The first thing that we filmed for the whole thing was me and Carrie Underwood in a truck,” Paisley noted. “It [was] kind of a riff on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ or ‘Comedians in Cars’ or a lot of these interview type things where I was going to take her off-roading in a four-wheel drive truck.”

“So basically I thought all this would be fun. You know, I’ll drive a little crazy and she ends up scaring the living daylights out of me,” Paisley continued.

The interview then cut to a clip of Paisley’s special. In the clip, Underwood is seen driving aggressively with a frazzled Paisley in the passenger seat, yelling that she feels the “need for speed.”

The scene then cuts to Paisley pleading, “Jesus, take the wheel!”

“She shouldn’t have a license. Like, this woman needs help,” Paisley joking told interviewers. “I’ve never seen this side of her before."