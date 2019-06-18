Jerry Seinfeld returns for 'Comedians in Cars' with new guests Jamie Foxx, Seth Rogen and more

Jerry Seinfeld is hitting the road and different coffee shops again in his new season of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

The veteran comedian's Netflix series returns on Friday, July 19th and features another stellar lineup of guest stars.

New to the passenger -- (and sometimes taking over the driver's seat -- are Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bridget Everett.

While fellow funnymen Ricky Gervais, Sebastian Maniscalco, Mario Joyner, and Barry Marder are returning to the show.

Seinfeld confirmed the news on this social media account writing, "I love the coffee. ⁣I love the cars. ⁣I love the comedians. ⁣And yes, doing the show with Eddie was really special."

"Comedians in Cars" launched Sony’s Crackle in 2012 and then moved to Netflix in 2017 when Seinfeld struck a deal with the streaming service. This will be the show's eleventh season.