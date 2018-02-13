Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

Boyfriend hilariously botches Valentine's Day plans to see Red Hot Chili Peppers

By | New York Post
Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at the orange stage at Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark June 29, 2016.

Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at the orange stage at Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark June 29, 2016. (Scanpix Denmark/Nils Meilvang/via REUTERS)

His Valentine’s Day surprise blows.

A British man flew his girlfriend to Northern Ireland for a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on Valentine’s Day week — only to learn he’d actually bought tickets to the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a bagpipe band that’s more fit for a funeral.

Duncan Robb, of Chesterfield, England, plunked down cash for the $42 Belfast show in December and was surprised they were such a good deal, according to ABC.

“I thought what a bargain, there must not be many tickets left — and I snatched them up straight away,” he said, adding the “Give it Away” group is his girlfriend’s favorite band. “I saw the date was Feb. 10, so I could make it into a Valentine’s Day weekend.”

He pinned the row-Q tickets to a board in his house — but didn’t realize it was the Pipers, not the Peppers, until the couple flew to Northern Ireland last week, he said.

Read more on the New York Post.