Lynn Cohen, 'Sex and the City' actress and Broadway star, dead at 86

Lynn Cohen, a Broadway star who also appeared in "Sex and the City," has died at age 86, Fox News can confirm.

Cohen passed away on Friday in New York City, a rep for the veteran performer confirmed to Fox News.

A cause of death for the actress has not been released. Cohen was best known for her role in "Sex and the City" as Magda, the nanny who worked for Miranda Hobbs, played by Cynthia Nixon.

In addition to the popular sitcom, Cohen's television credits also include roles in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Blue Bloods, "Law & Order: SVU," "Chicago Med" and more.

Cohen also appeared as Mags in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in 2013. The actress also took on the role of Golda Meir in "Munich" in 2005 and appeared in 2008's "Eagle Eye" as Mrs. Wierzbowski.

Cohen was also a notable Broadway star, having performed in numerous productions including "Hamlet," "The Traveling Lady," "I Remember Mama," "Total Eclipse," and more.

Cohen is survived by her husband Ronald Theodore Cohen, whom she married in June 1964. She was previously married to Gilbert Laman Frazen, with whom she had one child.