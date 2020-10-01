Expand / Collapse search
'Borat' sequel trailer reveals Sacha Baron Cohen crashed CPAC, disrupted Pence speech dressed as Trump

Sequel to award-winning 2006 mockumentary set for Oct. 23 release on Amazon Prime Video

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
A new trailer for the "Borat" sequel reveals that Sacha Baron Cohen crashed this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) disguised as a Trump impersonator.

Attendees at the February event may recall Vice President Mike Pence's speech being disrupted by a man dressed as the president and carrying a woman over his shoulders.

Moments later, the man many believed to be an anti-Trump protester was escorted out by authorities.

Several reporters described the commotion at the time.

As it turns out, that man was Cohen, who was filming a scene for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," the follow-up to the 2006 mockumentary "Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"

In the trailer, Cohen's iconic character Borat Sagdiyev is seen putting on a Trump costume and running around the convention with a woman, depicted as Borat's daughter, over his shoulders.

It then cuts to Pence's CPAC speech, where Cohen is seen crashing the room and shouting to the VP, "I've got a girl for you!"

The first "Borat" film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and netted Cohen a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy film.

The sequel is set to be released Oct. 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

