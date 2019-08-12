Bode Miller, wife Morgan Beck expecting twins a year after tragic death of young daughter

Just over one year after their young daughter drowned in a tragic accident — and ten months after welcoming a baby boy — Bode Miller and wife Morgan Beck Miller have announced they are expecting twins.

Appearing on the “Today” show Monday morning, the Olympic skier, 41, and the professional beach volleyball player, 32, revealed they have identical twin boys on the way. In addition to 10-month-old son Easton — who Morgan was pregnant with at the time of daughter Emeline’s death last June — the Millers share a 4-year-old son named Nash. Bode is also a father of two children from previous relationships.

BODE MILLER PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE DAUGHTER WITH PERSONALIZED SKIS

BODE MILLER SAYS NEWBORN SON IS HELPING FAMILY HEAL AFTER DAUGHTER'S TRAGIC DEATH

“Every day is a choice, how we want to continue forward and make sure that our kids are getting the best of us, of life — and not to say it’s easy,” Morgan told Savannah Guthrie. “It’s a battle every day to get out of bed. But to see them and see the joy through their eyes and to live vicariously through all of their daily experiences makes each day just a little bit easier. We carry Emmy with us every day. That part doesn’t get any easier. We just imagine what it would be like to have her there. We share tears, we share memories … keeping her part of our family has really made this journey a little bit easier for our family.”

BODE MILLER, MORGAN BECK WELCOME BABY BOY MONTHS AFTER DAUGHTER'S DROWNING DEATH

Bode said he’s always wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. Bode turns 42 on Oct. 12, and Morgan is due on Nov. 11, she revealed on Instagram, meaning she’s about 27 weeks along.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emmy was just 19 months old when she drowned in a neighbor’s pool. Since her death, Bode and Morgan have become outspoken advocates for water safety training for infants.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.