Bode Miller and wife welcome newborn baby 4 months after death of their daughter

Just four months after the tragic death of their 19-month-old daughter, Bode and Morgan Miller have revealed that they’re the proud parents of a newborn baby boy.

According to People, the boy’s name has not yet been revealed to fans but was confirmed to have been born on Oct. 5 at home in a birth pool. The couple, who wed in 2012, welcomed the third of their children, and fifth for Bode overall, into the world with open arms after a horrible accident earlier this year.

As previously reported, the couple’s 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier, died after drowning in a neighbor’s pool. The couple still shares son Nash Skan, 3.

In a statement provided by the couple’s midwife, Lindsey Meehleis to the “Today” show, she commented on what the new baby means for the Olympic skier’s family at this time.

“Exactly one month before Emmy’s second birthday… the sun rose and they knew this day would be different. An overwhelming feeling of joy started to fill a valley of deep grief and sadness,” Meehleis said. “Morgan’s fingers grasped onto their son, who filled such empty arms,” she continued. “While nothing will ever replace the feeling of aching arms to hold Emmy again, this baby provided something new this day: joy, inspiration and hope.”

Since their daughter’s death, the couple has tried to advocate for awareness by sharing the agonizing details of her passing in the hopes of informing other parents to prevent similar heartbreak. The couple previously revealed that their daughter was only in the pool for 30 seconds before Morgan noticed her. However, for a small child, that’s enough time for a drowning to take place.

She was reportedly rushed to the hospital by paramedics but died the next day when they were unable to resuscitate her.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t pray for the opportunity to go back to that day and make it different. But now we have this opportunity to make other parents’ days different,” Morgan said during a separate interview on the “Today” show.