Bobbie Faye Ferguson, ‘Dallas’ and ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actress, dead at 78

Bobbie Faye Ferguson, an actress who appeared in hit shows including "Dallas," "The Dukes of Hazzard" and "Designing Women," has died. She was 78.

A spokesperson for Ferguson’s son, "The Conners" star Jay R. Ferguson, confirmed the matriarch’s passing to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Ferguson, a resident of Sherman Oaks, California, died June 25 of natural causes, The Hollywood Reporter shared.

Ferguson was born on Oct. 10, 1943, in Memphis, Tennessee, but raised in Eudora, Arkansas. She graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and taught speech and debate at Skyline High School in Dallas, the outlet shared. She was also one of the founding members and an acting teacher at the KD Studio.

Ferguson later moved to Los Angeles where she embarked on a new career path as a model and actress. She appeared in hit TV shows, such as "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Dallas," Designing Women," "Evening Shade" and "Remington Steele," just to name a few.

Still, Ferguson never forgot her teaching roots. She also taught at the Actor’s Lab in Los Angeles.

According to the outlet, Ferguson participated in NASA’s multimedia program in Washington, D.C. in the mid-‘90s. Ferguson would later serve in the same position for the Department of Homeland Security in Los Angeles. She was a NASA consultant on the 2000 film "Space Cowboys," which starred Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland and James Garner. She also served as a consultant in 2005’s "Wild Blue Yonder."

Her last credited role was in the TV series "Hearts Afire," which aired from 1992 to 1994.

Ferguson is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, three grandsons, two brothers, a sister-in-law, as well as nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on August 20 in Los Angeles.