Paul Sorvino dead at 83: Hollywood mourns the loss of 'Goodfellas' star

Paul Sorvino died on Monday from natural causes, and Hollywood stars mourned the loss of the acting legend with tributes shared online. He was 83.

"My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed," his daughter Mira Sorvino tweeted. "My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.

"He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

Sorvino's publicist, Roger Neal, told the Associated Press he died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Sorvino had battled health issues for years.

Sorvino’s wife, Dee Dee, shared a host of photos of the "Goodfellas" actor through the years while confirming his death online.

"I am completely devastated," she wrote. "The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken."

Dee Dee, a political strategist, and Paul first met on a televised segment for Fox News' "Your World With Neil Cavuto," and returned to the show in 2015 to announce they were married, and had eloped while standing in front of the Lincoln Center fountain.

"Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander tweeted, "The amazing Paul Sorvino has passed. From Baker's Wife on Bway to Shakespeare in the Park to all the incredible film/tv roles - he was magnificent in all. Blessings to his friends and family."