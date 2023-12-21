'Full House' star John Stamos 'drank a bottle of wine' after 2015 DUI

John Stamos immediately drank a bottle of wine after getting his 2015 DUI.

The "Full House" actor came home from the hospital and continued drinking, he revealed in a new interview.

"When I did get the DUI… I came home from the hospital that night, I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine just to forget what just happened," he told People magazine. "And I never sobered up."

"When you sober up, you have to look at the ugly truth, so you keep drinking," Stamos explained.

MATTHEW PERRY STOPPED JOHN STAMOS FROM QUITTING SHOWBIZ: ‘I NEVER FORGOT THAT’

Shortly after the legal drama, Stamos traveled to Canada to film "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2."

"So I was kind of just loosely buzzed through the shooting of that movie," the actor told the outlet.

Stamos previously admitted to having no memory of filming the comedy because he was "liquored up" the entire time.

"That was bottom," he told Mayim Bialik on an episode of her podcast, "Bialik Breakdown." "But I didn’t get it and I just numbed myself for a few weeks after that. And when I came home, my sisters were like, ‘OK, it’s time to go, we found this place.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, I’m ready.’"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He checked into rehab in July 2015 with the help of his family.

"I hated [rehab]. I really hated the way I felt, hated disappointing people, hated myself, hated looking in the mirror going, ‘This is not who my parents raised. What am I doing? Who is this idiot?’ I would be so embarrassed," he admitted to Bialik. "I had everything growing up. I had a beautiful childhood. I had no excuse to f--- my life up. And I did and it made me sick."

Stamos fully opened up about his struggles with alcohol abuse in his memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While promoting his book, Stamos admitted he once didn't care if he died.

"I had Peter Pan syndrome, which is dangerous, you know," he told "CBS Mornings." "For the longest time when I was not sober, or I was fuzzy, I thought ‘I've done it all.’ I don't – I wouldn't – I don't want to kill myself, but I didn't care if I died."

"If I was dead tomorrow, it's OK," Stamos admitted before realizing, "What was I thinking? I hadn't done it all. I still haven't done it all – not even close."

Stamos gained fame in the '90s as he appeared on "Full House" as Jesse Katsopolis. He’s known for roles in "Thieves," "Grandfathered" and "Scream Queens."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP