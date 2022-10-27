Bob Saget's widow reveals what she misses most about the comedian: 'My shield is gone'

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, reflected on her marriage with the late comedian and what she plans to do on the couple's upcoming wedding anniversary.

Rizzo, 43, was married to Saget nearly four years before his death in January 2022 from a head injury at the age of 65. The former "Full House" star is survived by three children from a prior marriage to Sherri Kramer.

"I want to say everything, but just his protection," Rizzo told Entertainment Tonight when asked what she misses most about Saget. "I felt safer with Bob in the world, 'cause he just took care of everybody so much. He was such a protector and a caretaker. He just made you feel so safe. He handled everything. He took care of everything.

"With him around, I just felt, like, so safe, and so it's almost like my shield is gone," she added. "But, at the same time, then you learn to do some of those things yourself, and then you feel [that] he taught me so many things that now I'm bringing with me. It's a way to kind of keep him around."

Less than a year since her husband's death, Rizzo notes that grief "comes in waves," with some days being better than others. "I'll have a good day, and then I'll have three horrible days, and then I have a couple good days," she said.

Saget was a longtime board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, and Rizzo plans to support the nonprofit to help keep Saget's legacy alive.

"It was his life's work. Outside of his family, the most important thing to him was this foundation. Scleroderma is the disease that took his sister's life in the early '90s, and he truly dedicated his life to trying to find a cure for it," Rizzo said.

"They've made so much progress because of his efforts. To even have a small part in continuing what he did for the foundation just makes me feel like, 'OK, he'd be proud of this. He'd be happy that I'm doing this.'"

Rizzo plans to celebrate the couple's wedding anniversary with champagne and caviar, Saget's favorite anniversary tradition.

"And I know that if he were here, we would be celebrating by having caviar and champagne which was — sounds a little bougie, but that was his favorite," she told ET.