Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Bob Saget's daughter Aubrey shares a text from her dad from before his death

The 'Full House' actor was pronounced dead in a Orlando, Florida hotel room

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 10 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Bob Saget's daughter shared a message she got from her dad before the "Full House" actor died on Sunday evening.

Per the New York Post, Aubrey, 34, posted a screenshot of a message from her dad on her Instagram Story late Sunday night.

"Thank you. Love u. Showtime!" the message read. It is not clear if that was Saget's final message to his eldest daughter.

BOB SAGET SPENT HIS FINAL DAYS PURSUING LOVE FOR STANDUP AT 65: ‘I JUST WANT TO MAKE PEOPLE LAUGH’

The actor and comedian, who played Danny Tanner in "Full House" and "Fuller House," died after being found in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Aubrey is the eldest of Bob Saget's three daughters.

Aubrey is the eldest of Bob Saget's three daughters. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Aubrey Saget, Mary-Kate Olsen, comedian Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen attend Stand Up For Scleroderma at Carolines On Broadway on November 8, 2010 in New York, City.

Aubrey Saget, Mary-Kate Olsen, comedian Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen attend Stand Up For Scleroderma at Carolines On Broadway on November 8, 2010 in New York, City. (Shawn Ehlers/WireImage for The Scleroderma Research Foundation)

The actor leaves behind his wife, Kelly Rizzo. The two wed in 2018 at a ceremony in Santa Monica, California. He also is survived by three adult daughters and their mother, his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.

Trending