Bob Saget's daughter Aubrey shares a text from her dad from before his death

Bob Saget's daughter shared a message she got from her dad before the "Full House" actor died on Sunday evening.

Per the New York Post, Aubrey, 34, posted a screenshot of a message from her dad on her Instagram Story late Sunday night.

"Thank you. Love u. Showtime!" the message read. It is not clear if that was Saget's final message to his eldest daughter.

The actor and comedian, who played Danny Tanner in "Full House" and "Fuller House," died after being found in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

