Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo speaks out about 'Full House' star's unexpected death: 'So completely shattered'

Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, released a statement following his death at age 65.

The actor and comedian, best known for playing Danny Tanner in "Full House" and "Fuller House," died after being found in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, Saget’s wife issued a statement to Fox News Digital: "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

"When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well," the statement continued. "Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Rizzo’s words came hours after the family released a statement confirming that the "America’s Funniest Home Videos" host had indeed died in Florida and asked fans to remember him fondly in the wake of the sad, unexpected news.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said in the statement on Sunday. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that the actor was pronounced deceased on the scene at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," a tweet read.

Saget and Rizzo got married in 2018 at a ceremony in Santa Monica, California. He also is survived by three adult daughters and their mother, his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.