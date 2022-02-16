Bob Saget's family's request to block autopsy records granted by judge pending final hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order at the request of Bob Saget's family to block the release of any photos, video or other records related to the investigation into the late "Full House" star's hotel room pending a final hearing.

The news was confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"This morning the judge granted our emergency motion for a temporary injunction blocking the release of the photographs, videos, audio, and the materials related to Mr. Saget's death," the Saget family's attorney told us Wednesday.

The family filed a lawsuit Tuesday attempting to block officials from releasing further information regarding the comedian's cause of death "in order to protect" their "privacy," one of the family's attorneys said.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Orange County and obtained by Fox News Digital, names Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office.

"In order to protect the Saget family’s privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation," Brian Bieber, an attorney representing the Saget family, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.