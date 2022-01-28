Bob Saget's daughter Lara shares 'biggest' life lessons he taught her in touching tribute

Lara Saget is opening up about her late father Bob Saget and the life lessons he taught her.

The "Full House" actor and stand-up comedian was found deceased in a Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9 after gracing the stage in front of a sold - out crowd in Jacksonville, Florida, just the night before. He was 65.

He's survived by his widow, Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer, whom he shared with his first wife Sherri Kramer.

Lara took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a black-and-white throwback photo that appears to be from her childhood. In the photo, Saget touches foreheads with a little girl, seemingly Lara, and gazes at her with a loving stare.

In her caption, Lara, 32, revealed that the greatest life lesson he shared with her was to love fully.

"To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts," Lara wrote. "My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body."



"Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest," Lara concluded "with love."



Lara received support from her family members and friends in the comments section of the post.

Rizzo commented, "I love you forever, Lara."

"Full House" actor Scott Weinger replied with three red heart emojis.

Actor Danny Burstein told Lara her father "WAS love."

"The very definition of love. I feel so lucky to have felt that love. The first thing we always did was catch up on how our kids were doing because we knew that’s where our hearts were. I’ll miss Bob forever," Burstein added.

The beloved actor-comedian, known for his longtime television role as Danny Tanner on " Full House " and as the former host of "America’s Funniest Home Videos," was laid to rest in California on January 14. The cast of "Full House," including stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin, as well as Jeff Ross, John Mayer and Kathy Griffin among others were in attendance. According to TMZ , around 300 people showed up to pay their respects to Saget.

Deputies in Orange County were called on Jan. 9 about an "unresponsive man" in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Saget was in Florida as part of his "I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour." After warm audience receptions to his gigs, he celebrated online.

"I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he posted on Instagram after what would end up being his final show.

Saget's family shared a statement with Fox News following his death.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said. "He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but his kindness.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him," wrote Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on "Full House." "I love you so much Bobby."

"I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much," said Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s daughter on "Full House."

Earlier this week, Rizzo, 42, shared to Instagram a new image of her "incredible husband" and delivered a message to her followers that the world "will never be the same."

Rizzo also spoke out in a "Today" interview and shed light on the type of man Saget was when the cameras weren’t around.

"It was still the same. He was there to just enjoy life. And he just wanted to make people feel good," Rizzo explained. "I mean if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts. Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was just 'treat everybody with kindness’ because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be."

Rizzo continued: "And so he always was just so kind and loving to everybody," she continued. "He was just the best man I've ever known in my life. He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy.’"