Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo shares sweet pic with late 'Full House' star: ‘World will never be the same’

Kelly Rizzo is looking back on the good times she had with Bob Saget prior to the actor and comedian’s unexpected death at age 65.

On Monday, Rizzo, 42, shared to Instagram a new image of her "incredible husband" and delivered a message to her followers that the world "will never be the same."

In the snap, the journalist and the late "Full House" star are seen enjoying each other’s time shaded by a cabana toasting with drinks in hand.

Saget was found deceased in a Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9 after gracing the stage in front of a sold-out crowd in Jacksonville, Florida, just the night before.

Rizzo spoke out in a "Today" interview on Thursday and shed light on the type of man Saget was when the cameras weren’t around.

"It was still the same. He was there to just enjoy life. And he just wanted to make people feel good," Rizzo explained. "I mean if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts. Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was just 'treat everybody with kindness’ because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be."

Rizzo continued: "And so he always was just so kind and loving to everybody," she continued. "He was just the best man I've ever known in my life. He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy.’"

During Rizzo’s interview, she also detailed the final conversation she had with Saget.

"He put it all out there. He told everyone that he loved, and quite frankly, anyone that he met and spent any time with at all, he told them that he loved them endlessly and tirelessly," Rizzo said. "That was his entire message. If you knew Bob and he loved you, you knew it. There was never any doubt in your mind."

Saget was laid to rest during a private funeral on Friday, Jan. 14. The comedian was buried in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends.

Rizzo said the moment was surreal as many expressed to her how recently they had interacted Saget.

"Even at his memorial, there were a lot of people there and every single person was like, ‘Oh I talked to Bob last week,'" she said. "How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everyone that he loved them?"

Speaking to Hoda Kotb, Rizzo revealed that her final text exchange with her husband was "all love."

"I’m just very grateful that it was all ‘I love you so much,’" she said. "I think I said, ‘I love you dearly’ and then he said, ‘I love you endlessly’ and then he said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ It was just all love."

Saget and Rizzo married in 2018. The comedian proposed to Rizzo while the two were watching an episode of "Stranger Things," according to People magazine.

She fought back tears as she discussed how Saget would always try to take the first flight home after a show just to get back to her and their life together.

"He valued every single second that we had together," Rizzo continued. "That’s why this is so heartbreaking, but at the same time, I know that every single second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest. There was nothing left unsaid."

