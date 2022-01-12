Bob Saget's best 'Full House' moments

Bob Saget was known for having two personas: One as a comedian with a "bawdy sense of humor" and another as a lovable patriarch.

The second persona came from his years of playing doting fathers on television in various shows, most notably on "Full House" and its Netflix spin-off "Fuller House."

On the famed sitcom, the star, who died at the age of 65 on Jan. 9, played Danny Tanner, a father of three daughters whose mother had passed away. To help raise his brood, Danny asked his friend Joey (Dave Coulier) and brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) to move in with the family.

Outside of providing touching teachable moments to his daughters, Danny was known for being laughably neat, as well as a charismatic and popular morning television personality alongside Lori Loughlin's Becky, who would later marry and have twins with Jesse.

Here's a look at some of Saget's best moments as Danny Tanner.

"There's a horse in my living room"

In a 1988 episode, Danny's daughter DJ is desperate to own a horse and ends up buying one in secret with the hopes of proving she's responsible enough to own a pet before her father finds out.

However, when she's unable to complete a weekly payment, DJ brings the horse home with her and brings it all the way into the house.

When Danny arrives home, Joey and Jesse, trying to protect DJ from trouble, catch Danny at the door, telling him to close his eyes so as not to spoil a surprise they have for him.

With his eyes closed, Danny steps inside, sniffs the air and says, "I know what the surprise is. Joey, you're making that chili again."

They wave off the joke and rush him to the kitchen, but not before he catches a glimpse of the horse in his living room and breaks away to confront his daughter.

"There's a horse in my living room," he says before parlaying the incident into a deep conversation about trust, in typical Danny Tanner fashion.

"Call the police, you've been robbed!"

Known for his adoration — bordering on an obsession — with cleaning, Danny had a hard time when he learned that a woman he was dating was quite the slob.

After a date that he described as "perfect," Danny drops Karen off at her apartment, and she welcomes him in for coffee, warning that she "wasn't expecting company."

"I bet you even make the perfect cup of — " he begins as Karen opens the door and flicks on the light, revealing a messy apartment.

"Call the police, you've been robbed!" Tanner explains, unable to fathom another explanation for such a mess.

Karen explains that she's been so busy, she "hasn't tidied up in a while."

"Since when, the sixties?" Danny asks.

"We finished our homework"

When trying to teach his youngest daughter Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) some new skills, Danny recruits Joey and Jesse to coach Michelle on the use of a bubble wand.

The trio of men becomes preoccupied with blowing bubbles as Michelle wanders off.

DJ finds her way into the room and says, "Now boys, I don't mind you playing, but I sure hope you finished your homework."

"We finished our homework," Danny responds before quickly resuming his bubble play.

On grieving a loved one

Despite largely being known for his comedy, Saget's Danny was also known for his touching moments with his family.

During an episode in which Jesse struggles to grapple with the grief of losing his sister, Danny sits down for a heart-to-heart with his brother-in-law.

"I know that feeling, Jesse, and I don't think it ever completely goes away," he begins. "Sometimes it's easier, but on days like this, it's real hard. But, you don't have to go through this alone."

"I miss her, man. It's hard for me to talk about it," Jesse says.

Danny responds: "Talking about it — that's what helps me. Talking about the memories — that's what keeps her in your heart.