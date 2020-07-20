Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani team up for another song, 'Happy Anywhere': ‘There’s never been a better time’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have teamed up for another duet.

The couple, who previously released the hit "Nobody But You" in 2019 as well as 2016's "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," is set to debut another song titled "Happy Anywhere" on Friday. The country music single is being described as a "loving, feel-good" song.

Shelton, 44, said in a press release: "Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for ‘Happy Anywhere.'"

BLAKE SHELTON AND GWEN STEFANI WANT TO GET MARRIED ONCE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS OVER: REPORT

He continued: "We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer – and this entire year.”

In April, the pair's "Nobody But You," became the No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It was also Stefani's first-ever country song and Shelton couldn't help but applaud his love.

CONCERT SERIES FEATURING BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI, TRACE ADKINS AND MORE TO AIR AT DRIVE-IN THEATERS

"Congratulations @gwenstefani on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!! Thank you all as well!!! #nobodybutyou," he gushed on social media at the time.

Stefani, 50, responded that she is still "trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton -let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet w u [sic]?!

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Shelton would be kicking off a recorded summer concert series set to air at drive-in theaters across the United States and Canda.

For the series, musicians' performances will be filmed for exclusive one-night-only events, which will include "cinematic interviews and storytelling," according to a press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shelton will offer a performance for the series' July 25 kick-off with appearances from Stefani and Trace Adkins.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton previously said in a statement. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God’s Country' and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report