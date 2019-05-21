Blake Shelton says he doesn’t ‘want to put out an album’: ‘Do people care about them anymore?’

Fans may have heard their last Blake Shelton album — but that doesn't mean it's the end of Blake Shelton.

The 42-year-old country star isn't retiring and he's not finished making music, but in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton more than hints that the album format may be outdated for himself and fans.

BLAKE SHELTON REVEALS GWEN STEFANI'S REACTION TO ELLEN DEGENERES' PROPOSAL 'COUNTDOWN CLOCK'

“I’ll be just as happy to release just another single,” Shelton tells ET. “I do [have more songs] and I’ve got other stuff that I’m pumped about, but when I think about an album right now I’m like, ‘Do people care about them anymore?’ I don’t know. But I’m having a blast just releasing singles. Maybe I’ll do that from now on.”

BLAKE SHELTON GETS 'COOL POINTS' WITH GWEN STEFANI'S SONS AT 'UGLYDOLLS' PREMIERE

“I don’t want to put out an album. I really don’t," he further admits. "I’m sure that at some point my record company people are going to pressure me into it, but as of now, I’m not putting out an album this year. I know that.”

Shelton released his latest full-length LP, Texahoma Shore, in 2017. His latest single, "God's Country," was released on March 29 and just became his first No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart since 2013's "Sure Be Cool If You Did."

In an interview with Billboard, Shelton said this about his recent No. 1:

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Honestly, I wasn't even looking for songs, or to go in the studio, but my producer [Scott Hendricks] called me one say and said, 'I've got a few songs you need to listen to,' and 'God's Country' was the first one that he played. And, man, it stopped me in my tracks and I called him and said, 'We've got to record this now.' I love the song and think it really fills a spot musically that's missing in country music right now and I'm so glad the fans like it as much as I do."

Perhaps Shelton appreciates the immediacy of releasing singles versus albums in the evolving digital world, but time will tell if the "record company people" do in fact "pressure" him into another LP.