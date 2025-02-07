Blake Lively, Taylor Swift friendship in spotlight as Justin Baldoni court date looms

Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against her "It Ends With Us" co-star has thrown the actress' friendship with Taylor Swift into the spotlight.

Lively was noticeably absent from Swift's Super Bowl suite on Sunday, despite attending the big game with the pop star in the past. Last year, Lively attended Super Bowl LVIII to help support Swift's boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. However, this year Lively seemed to stay home amid her legal back-and-forth with Justin Baldoni.

As a report surfaced that the "Reputation" singer was stepping back from her longtime friendship with Lively amid the legal drama, sources confirmed to Fox News Digital, "This isn't true."

Lively and Swift have been friends since 2015. The pair even met up while in Australia that year, with the actress sharing a snap of the moment on Instagram at the time.

Since then, the two have remained close and Swift even used a voice recording of Lively's daughter in her song "Gorgeous." The singer-songwriter went on to use three of Lively's kids' names in her song "Betty" from the album "Folklore": James, Inez and Betty.

While Lively and Ryan Reynolds have four children together, with their son Olin having been born in 2023, Swift is the godparent to their three daughters, Reynolds confirmed in an interview with Deadline.

The two friends have also worked together, with Lively directing Swift's music video for the song "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)." Lively and Reynolds attended Swift's 4th of July party in 2016 when the singer was dating Tom Hiddleston, although those Instagram photos have since been deleted. In December 2018, Lively was at Swift's costume party dressed as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz," while the "Shake it Off" singer was dressed as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid." The carousel of photos from the night also includes a picture of Swift and Reynolds as they both drank from bottles of his Aviation brand gin.

Lively and Reynolds were also in a photograph from Swift's 30th birthday party in 2019, with the actor giving his wife a kiss on the cheek as the group posed in their Christmas best.

However, Swift apparently "can’t help but feel used" by Lively after being dragged into the legal battle, an insider told Page Six.

"Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation," the source explained. Lively and Swift "have been friends for years and Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can't help but feel used at this point."

Fox News Digital reached out to Swift and Lively's representatives for comment.

Baldoni dragged Swift into the legal drama by sharing texts exchanged between himself and Lively. The "Jane the Virgin" star claimed Lively used her friendship with Swift to threaten the actor into changing the "It Ends With Us" script. While working on the film, Lively insisted on rewriting the rooftop scene. Baldoni had been hesitant about the idea but told Lively he would "take a look at what she put together," according to the complaint.

Afterward, Lively invited Baldoni over to her New York City home, where the actor said he felt Swift and Reynolds pressured him into using the rewritten scene. "Later, Baldoni felt obliged to text Lively to say that he had liked her pages and hadn’t needed Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him," the complaint said.

"… I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor [emoji] You really are a talent across the board. Really excited nd [sic] grateful to do this together," Baldoni's text read, according to the complaint.

Lively shared a lengthy response, in which she referred to Swift and Reynolds as "dragons" who protect her.

"Both Ryan and [redacted] have established themselves as absolute titans as writers and storytellers outside of their primary gig – just singing or just acting or [redacted] just directing. I'm so lucky to have them as creative barometers," Lively's text, included in the complaint, read. "But also to have them as people who prop me up and make sure I'm seen for all I can, and do offer. Because they know firsthand all I contribute. They also know I'm not always as good at making sure I'm seen and utilized for fear of threatening egos, or fear of affecting the ease of the process. They don't give a s--- about that. And because of that, everyone listens to them with immense respect and enthusiasm. So I guess I have to stop worrying about people liking me."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.