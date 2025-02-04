Justin Baldoni claims Blake Lively held 'film hostage' over use of Taylor Swift song

Justin Baldoni has accused Blake Lively of holding their film, "It Ends With Us," hostage over the use of a Taylor Swift song.

In a lengthy timeline shared on Baldoni's website — which also features the amended lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds — the actor and director shared a text exchange between the film's producer, Jamey Heath, a Sony Film executive, and a Sony marketing executive (who had allegedly just spoken with Lively) that details Lively's alleged "escalating demands" over the film's release and "veiled threat" over the use of Swift's song, "My Tears Ricochet."

"While Lively is holding the Film hostage in the edit room, she is simultaneously stalling the Film’s marketing by refusing to approve key materials, including the trailer release," the timeline states, alongside screenshots of various messages between the three individuals.

"Lively will not approve the trailer release unless she is granted more time in the edit room with her personal editor. Adding to the pressure, Lively made a veiled threat, implying she might ‘change her mind’ about reaching out to Taylor Swift to secure the use of ‘My Tears Ricochet’ for the trailer if her demands are not met."

Swift's song "My Tears Ricochet" was used in the film's first trailer as well as a scene in the movie.

Baldoni — who named Swift in his original lawsuit — claimed Lively used her friendship with the pop star to threaten him and the film's production.

While working on the film, Lively insisted on rewriting the infamous rooftop scene. Baldoni had been hesitant about the idea, but told the 37-year-old actress he would "take a look at what she put together," according to the complaint.

Afterward, Lively invited Baldoni over to her New York City home, where the actor said he felt Swift and Reynolds pressured him into using the rewritten scene. "Later, Baldoni felt obliged to text Lively to say that he had liked her pages and hadn’t needed Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him," the complaint said.

"… I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor [emoji] You really are a talent across the board. Really excited nd [sic] grateful to do this together," Baldoni's text read, according to the complaint.

Lively shared a lengthy response, in which she referred to Swift and Reynolds as "dragons" who protect her.

"Both Ryan and [redacted] have established themselves as absolute titans as writers and storytellers outside of their primary gig – just singing or just acting or [redacted] just directing. I'm so lucky to have them as creative barometers," Lively's alleged text, included in the complaint, read. "But also to have them as people who prop me up and make sure I'm seen for all I can, and do offer. Because they know firsthand all I contribute. They also know I'm not always as good at making sure I'm seen and utilized for fear of threatening egos, or fear of affecting the ease of the process. They don't give a s--- about that. And because of that, everyone listens to them with immense respect and enthusiasm. So I guess I have to stop worrying about people liking me."

Baldoni believed "the message could not have been clearer," according to the lawsuit. "Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him."

Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more made by Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights department and later in federal court.

In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

Shortly after filing his suit, Baldoni's team released unedited footage from the set of "It Ends With Us" that they claimed refutes Lively's previous accusations of sexual harassment.

After the release, Lively's legal team demanded a gag order be issued against Baldoni's lawyer.

Lively's team slammed Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, for making multiple statements to the media that could taint a jury should the actress's sexual harassment complaints against Baldoni make it to a courtroom.

"As Ms. Lively’s counsel have attempted, repeatedly, to caution Mr. Freedman, federal litigation must be conducted in court and according to the relevant rules of professional conduct," a letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, stated.

"His conduct threatens to, and will, materially prejudice both the Lively Case and the Wayfarer (Studios) Case by tainting the jury pool, because his statements are deliberately aimed at undermining the ‘character, credibility, [and] reputation’ of numerous relevant parties."

On Jan. 23, Baldoni's lawyers filed a response, calling Lively's gag order attempt an "intimidation tactic" and "tactical gamesmanship."

Baldoni and Lively's legal teams went to federal court Monday, where the judge ordered that they follow the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, which limit speaking to the press. Neither party will be allowed to make statements to the press that have a "substantial likelihood" of prejudicing a jury. However, the legal teams will be allowed to defend their client in the media against publicity not created by either side.

