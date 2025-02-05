Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni war escalates with new defamation lawsuit

Blake Lively has found herself entangled in yet another lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Jed Wallace and his crisis PR firm, Street Relations Inc., filed a lawsuit against the 37-year-old actress for defamation after she named both parties in her December civil complaint against "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni.

While Lively did not name the parties in her formal lawsuit, Wallace said the damage had already been done after naming Wallace and Street Relations in her initial complaint with the State of California Civil Rights Department.

"Neither Wallace nor Street had anything to do with the alleged sexual harassment, retaliation, failure to investigate or aiding and abetting the alleged harassment or alleged retaliation," the lawsuit, which was obtained by Fox News Digital, states. "Neither could they have breached a contract with Lively because no such contract exists."

According to the documents, Lively's claims "made with either negligence or ‘actual malice’" have caused "millions of dollars in reputational harm including both general and special damages through emotional harm (Wallace), actual damages and real and projected loss of business (Wallace and Street) in an amount that exceeds $1,000,000."

Wallace and Street Relations seek punitive damages in an amount of "not less than $6,000,000."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Lively's legal team said, "Another day, another state, another nine-figure lawsuit seeking to sue Ms. Lively ‘into oblivion’ for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation. This is not just a publicity stunt — it is transparent retaliation in response to allegations contained within a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint that Ms. Lively filed with the California Civil Rights Department. While this lawsuit will be dismissed, we are pleased that Mr. Wallace has finally emerged from the shadows, and that he too will be held accountable in federal court."

Representatives for Wallace and Street Relations did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In December, Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights department and later in federal court.

In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation. Baldoni's team also released unedited footage from the set of "It Ends With Us" that they claim refutes Lively's previous accusations of sexual harassment. However, the actress' legal team claims the footage backs up Lively's allegations.

After the release, Lively's legal team demanded a gag order be issued against Baldoni's lawyer.

On Jan. 23, Baldoni's lawyers filed a response, calling Lively's gag order attempt an "intimidation tactic" and "tactical gamesmanship."

Baldoni and Lively's legal teams were in federal court Monday, when the judge ordered that they follow the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, which limit speaking to the press.

Neither party will be permitted to make statements to the press that have a "substantial likelihood" of prejudicing a jury. However, the legal teams will be allowed to defend their client in the media against publicity not created by either side.

