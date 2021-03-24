Musician B.J. Thomas reveals he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, is receiving treatment

Five-time Grammy-winning artist B.J. Thomas revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Thomas, 78, is perhaps best known for hits like "Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head," "Hooked On A Feeling," "I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry" and many more. On Tuesday, he issued a statement on his website announcing the news and thanking his fans for their continued support.

"I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans," he said in the statement. "I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you."

Thomas is currently receiving treatment at a local health care facility in Texas and remains optimistic about his recovery. In fact, his website notes that he will continue to interact with industry colleagues and fans and will even endeavor to make public appearances.

In addition to winning five Grammy awards, the artist was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014 for his 1969 hit song "Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head." Billboard reports that he is one of its top 50 most played artists, with the track marking his first chart-topper, spending four weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and seven weeks at No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary charts.

His most recent Billboard appearance was in 2013 with duets on the album "The Living Room Sessions," which reached No. 39 on the Top Country Albums chart.

People reports that Thomas shares daughters Paige, Nora and Erin with wife Gloria, who he married on Dec. 9, 1968. The duo also have grandchildren.