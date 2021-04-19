Bindi Irwin’s baby Grace Warrior meets some of the animals at Australia Zoo

Bindi Irwin’s newborn daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, is meeting some new friends at her family's Australia Zoo.

Terri Irwin, Bindi's mother, posted a sweet photo on social media of herself holding her 3-week old granddaughter as she leaned down to greet two chickens.

"Introducing Grace to some of the animals living in her backyard @AustraliaZoo," Terri, 56, captioned the photo.

"The most wonderful moment," Bindi wrote after she retweeted the photo.

Bindi, 22, announced the birth of her and husband Chandler Powell's child on March 25.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," Irwin wrote.

She revealed her daughter's middle name is a nod to Bindi's late father, Steve Irwin. "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," Bindi's post continued.

Irwin was killed by a stingray during an accident off the coast of Australia in September 2006. He was 44 years old.

"Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," Bindi concluded.

Bindi announced in August that she was expecting her first child with Powell.

Bindi married Powell, 24, on March 25, 2020. The pair tied the knot in a private and socially distant ceremony at the Australia Zoo.