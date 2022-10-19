Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly engaged to much younger girlfriend, singer Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus sparked engagement rumors last month after his much younger girlfriend, Firerose, was seen wearing a diamond ring.

Now, it appears that Cyrus is indeed engaged after he shared a new photo with fans in which shows Firerose is once again seen wearing the ring.

In the photo, the happy couple is seen smiling outside in front of fall foliage with Firerose's hand on Cyrus' chest. The country star captioned the photo, "Happy Autumn."

Fans immediately began commenting on the ring, wishing the couple congratulations on seemingly being engaged.

BILLY RAY CYRUS' WIFE TISH CYRUS FILES FOR DIVORCE

A rep for Cyrus had "no comment" when reached out to by Fox News Digital.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, announced their separation back in April. Five months later, Billy Ray was dating Australian singer-songwriter Firerose.

"They've been dating for a little while," a source told People magazine in September. "They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the time, the couple initially sparked engagement rumors when Firerose was seen wearing the same diamond ring. "The world is a better place with you in it. Happy Birthday Billy," she captioned an Instagram selfie with Cyrus for his birthday, seemingly confirming their relationship.