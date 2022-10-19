Expand / Collapse search
Country
Published

Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly engaged to much younger girlfriend, singer Firerose

Cyrus' wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce in April

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Billy Ray Cyrus sparked engagement rumors last month after his much younger girlfriend, Firerose, was seen wearing a diamond ring.

Now, it appears that Cyrus is indeed engaged after he shared a new photo with fans in which shows Firerose is once again seen wearing the ring.

In the photo, the happy couple is seen smiling outside in front of fall foliage with Firerose's hand on Cyrus' chest. The country star captioned the photo, "Happy Autumn."

Fans immediately began commenting on the ring, wishing the couple congratulations on seemingly being engaged.

A rep for Cyrus had "no comment" when reached out to by Fox News Digital.

Billy Ray Cyrus is the father of pop star Miley Cyrus.

Billy Ray Cyrus is the father of pop star Miley Cyrus. ( Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, announced their separation back in April. Five months later, Billy Ray was dating Australian singer-songwriter Firerose.

Billy Ray Cyrus was married to wife Tish for 28 years.

Billy Ray Cyrus was married to wife Tish for 28 years. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"They've been dating for a little while," a source told People magazine in September. "They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her."

At the time, the couple initially sparked engagement rumors when Firerose was seen wearing the same diamond ring. "The world is a better place with you in it. Happy Birthday Billy," she captioned an Instagram selfie with Cyrus for his birthday, seemingly confirming their relationship.

Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in April.

Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in April. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan)

