Sailor Brinkley-Cook speaks out about 'tone-deaf' interview: '95% of what I said got cut out'

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is none too pleased with her showing in a recent “Good Morning America” interview that she claimed was heavily edited and subsequently made her appear “tone-deaf.”

On Friday morning, the 21-year-old model and daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley appeared on “GMA” in a feature with ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts and opened up in a big way about battling body dysmorphia while being compared to her mother on a consistent basis.

However, Brinkley-Cook took to Instagram to voice her displeasure with the editing of the interview mere hours after it aired, calling the feature “tone-deaf” and “clickbait”-induced.

“I’m a little upset about the ‘GMA’ piece that aired this morning. I have nothing but respect for ‘GMA’ and Deborah, and have nothing negative to say about either one. But I wanted to set some things straight,” Brinkley-Cook said in a lengthy message shared to her Instagram Story on Friday.

In a portion of her interview that aired, Brinkley-Cook said at times she feels “disgusted” with her appearance and often blurs the lines between self-worth due to body dysmorphia.

Brinkley-Cook also explained that her mother was often oblivious to the full scope of her disorder and added that the pressure of feeling like she needed to live up to her mother’s success didn’t help.

The young model said she didn’t anticipate those soundbites becoming the focus of her interview that ultimately aired on “GMA,” especially given the current state of the world and amid the latest developments surrounding the death of George Floyd.

“I understand that ‘comparisons to model mom’ and ‘eating disorder struggles’ are great taglines for clickbait on news outlets. But when I agreed to do this interview I was under the impression that it would be in a positive light and would be inspirational,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I ONLY agreed to do it during this awful time in America because I thought it would be a small beacon of positivity for people who have dealt with the same things as me.”

Brinkley-Cook maintained: “I did NOT want to throw a pity party for myself. I did NOT want the interview to be highlighting the dark times. 95% of what I said during the interview got cut. Including thank you to health care workers & essential workers, as well as acknowledging how awful and heartbreaking this time is for so many.”

In voicing her disappointment, Brinkley-Cook publicly apologized for the “tone-deafness” of the showing and said she hoped the program would have chosen to highlight the positive “rather than the explanation of what I went through as a 15-year-old.”

“I wanted to be a voice for people who are facing their mental illnesses and body image issues head-on right now in isolation,” she said, adding that women “have to collectively learn to praise and CELEBRATE ourselves more often, because life passes by so quickly and it’s a shame to spend so much of it worrying that you aren’t good enough.”

“Because as long as you’re here on Earth and you have a body to love and voice to be heard YOU ARE GOOD ENOUGH and you deserve happiness.”

A rep for "GMA" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.