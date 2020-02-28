Billy Crystal jokes about the secret to his 50-year marriage: 'I'm insatiable'

Billy Crystal joked about the secret to a lasting marriage ahead of his 50-year anniversary with his wife, Janice.

The 71-year-old actor sat down with “PEOPLE NOW” alongside his “Standing Up, Falling Down” co-star, Ben Schwartz, where he was asked about his enduring marriage. Initially, the star sarcastically scolded the outlet for not recognizing he and Janice’s relationship annually.

“People Magazine, every year you do a hot couple… we will be married 50 years on June 4,” he said. “If that’s not the hottest couple in Hollywood, then I’m canceling my subscription. Just think about it.”

Just when it seemed like things were about to get serious, Crystal proved why he’s one of Hollywood’s leading funnymen.

“What’s the secret to a 50-year marriage? We see other people,” he deadpanned. “I’m insatiable.”

That’s when Schwartz picked up the ball and ran with it, heaping heavy praise on his co-star’s wife.

“Janice is unbelievable. What they have is so special,” he said. “But Janice by herself is funny, so intelligent, kind, caring and they make good parents. So it’s something for me to look up to.”

Crystal eventually put jokes aside to comment on his marriage, saying: “She’s kind, she’s funny, she’s smart and… I don’t know, it just keeps getting better and better.”

The actor previously opened up about the secrets to a long-lasting marriage two years ago in an interview with Us Weekly.

“We laugh a lot,” he said at the time. “We’ve grown together, we’ve parented together, we’ve grandparented together. I’m lucky that I found the person when I was 18.”

He added that they, “just keep listening to each other.”