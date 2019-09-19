Billy Crystal mocks Bill de Blasio: ‘You’re going nowhere, come back and clean up this city’

Hollywood legend Billy Crystal slammed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s struggling 2020 presidential campaign on Wednesday, and said the mayor should return to Manhattan and fix its problems.

“De Blasio, what are you doing in Iowa? You’re going nowhere, come back and clean up this city,” Crystal said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The New York crowd applauded as Colbert shook Crystal’s hand and responded, “Thank you.”

“Otherwise, I’m happy to be here,” Crystal joked.

De Blasio is a longshot presidential hopeful who has polled around one percent and didn’t qualify for the most recent Democratic primary debate.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson questioned de Blasio about New York City’s “filth” earlier this month when the mayor appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“This city is more orderly, and cleaner and safer, than it’s been for many, many years,” de Blasio told Carlson.

Crystal was perhaps joking, but Republican State Assemblyman Mike LiPetri recently called on de Blasio to fold up his campaign and resign as mayor of New York City.

"We actually care about our dignity and it's embarrassing right now for New York state [and] New York City," he said on "Fox & Friends" in early September. "[De Blasio's] gone. Homelessness is rampant. Criminals are emboldened. Police are disrespected."

LiPetri cited a New York Post article claiming de Blasio only spent seven hours at city hall in the month of May - when he launched his presidential campaign - and said he should step aside, and let someone else run the city.

"I'm shocked he even logged that many hours at city hall," he said. "Not only [should he] withdraw from the presidential campaign... but on top of it, he should resign from being mayor because he doesn't care about the people."

LiPetri also accused de Blasio of running for president to distract from his failed mayoral policies and said New Yorkers never wanted to see him run in the first place.

