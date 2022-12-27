Billie Lourd honors Carrie Fisher, highlights 'reality of grief' 6 years after 'Star Wars' icon's death

Carrie Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, marked six years without her "Momby" in a touching tribute shared online.

The "American Horror Story" actress posted a sweet throwback snap with her late mother from when Lourd was little.

Fisher, who found fame as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, died on Dec. 27, 2016 after suffering a heart attack. She was 60.

"It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)," Lourd wrote. "And unlike most other years since she’s died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life."

She added, "Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief."

Lourd recently shared a glimpse of her newborn, Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell, on social media after giving birth on Dec. 12.

The "Scream Queens" star and husband Austen Rydell also have a son named Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

"My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn’t here to experience any of the magic," she wrote. "Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That’s the thing about grief."

"I wish my Momby were here, but she isn’t. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them."

She finished her post, "For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone. Don’t ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time."

One day after her mother's death, Lourd faced tragedy once again when her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, died from a stroke at the age of 84.