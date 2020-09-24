Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd reveals she's welcomed a son; name honors late mother

Billie Lourd has welcomed a new face to the Hollywood dynasty her family has proven to be.

The 28-year-old actress -- daughter to Carrie Fisher and granddaughter to Debbie Reynolds -- had not previously revealed her pregnancy publicly.

Lourd shared the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, posting a picture of her newborn son's feet poking out from under a blue baby blanket.

"Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," she wrote in the caption, weaving in a handful of blue heart and crown emojis.

Fisher is, of course, the last name of her late mother, as well as her grandfather, singer Eddie Fisher.

The baby's father is Lourd's fiancé of three months, Austen Rydell.

Rydell, also 28, announced their engagement on Instagram in June.

"She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh')," he captioned the post. "But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?"

The post also contained several pictures of the pair cuddling up, sharing a laugh, kissing and enjoying some time in the great outdoors.

Lourd and Rydell were romantically linked in 2015 but broke off their relationship before rekindling it in 2017.

Several stars shared their excitement for Lourd in the comments of her post, including several of her "American Horror Story" co-stars as well as "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill.

"Congratulations to #BillieLourd & #AustenRydell on the arrival of their firstborn child: Kingston Fisher Lord Rydell!!! I can't think of another baby with both "KING" AND "LORD" in their name. Nice," he wrote along with a handful of emojis.

"Congratulations Mama And Papa and family!" said Matt Bomer.

"The sneak attack," joked Cody Fern.

Matthew Morrison added: "Heck yeah!!! So happy for you both!"

Angelica Ross shared a handful of red heart emojis.

Other stars shared their excitement as well.

Rachel Zegler, star of the upcoming "West Side Story" remake wrote, "Oh my goodness!!! Congratulations!!"

"Congrats!!!" wrote Mark Consuelos.

"Yaaaaay!" wrote Zelda Williams. "Congrats lovebug, and a big socially distant squeeze to you and to the new littlest Lourd!"