Billie Lourd honors her late mother and grandmother during her wedding to Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd and her fiancé, Austen Rydell, tied the knot over the weekend.

Lourd, 29, married Rydell, 29, in a destination wedding ceremony on the beach in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday, Vogue reported.

Lourd paid tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher, and her late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, during the nuptials. Her mother and grandmother died a day apart in December 2016.

The "American Horror Story" actress uploaded pictures to her Instagram following the weekend festivities. In the intimate pictures, Lourd is seen kissing her now-husband, Rydell. "3.12.22," Lourd captioned the images, adding a few sparkle emojis.

Lourd walked down the aisle in a custom Rodarte dress, which was inspired when she met the designers, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, during an interview Fisher did in 2014.

"So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind," she said to Vogue. "I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my — kind of — elegant, ethereal, unique personality. "

She added, "I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!"

According to the outlet, Lourd honored her late mom at her wedding with her jewelry selections. She walked down the aisle in Fisher’s favorite ring, a blue fire opal, as well as a ring her mother had given to one of her best friends.

Lourd also wore her engagement ring from Rydell, which features a diamond that was originally in the ring that her father, Hollywood agent Bryan Lourd, used to propose to Fisher.

Additionally, Lourd's after-party Rodarte look was "inspired" by her "glam-ma Debbie Reynolds’s iconic dance outfits that she used to wear in all of her shows and is probably the most fun party outfit of all time," Lourd told the outlet.

She continued: "I am obsessed beyond belief. I’m probably going to make it into an art piece in my house because it’s way too legendary to just hang on a hanger in a closet. I have never had more fun in any dress ever!"

Gavin DeBecker and Bruce Wagner, two of her mother’s closest friends, officiated the ceremony.

"It was the most hysterically brilliant and touching officiating in the history of officiating," she said.

"And in true Carrie fashion," she added, "we threw glitter in the air at the end of the ceremony. It was magical. I could not have dreamed up a more perfect wedding."

Lourd and Rydell became engaged in June 2020 and share their 1-year-old son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.