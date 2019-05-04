Billie Lourd shares photo of ‘Star Wars’ alum and mom Carrie Fisher in honor of May 4th

Actress Billie Lourd joined “Star Wars” fans on Saturday in ringing in May 4th -- many call it "Star Wars Day -- by sharing a photo of her departed mother, Carrie Fisher.

The throwback image featured the mother-daughter duo, both of whom are seen making poses with their hands. Lourd used a series of emojis in the Instagram caption, which appeared to spell out “May the 4th.”

FANS AND CELEBRITIES CELEBRATE STAR WARS DAY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The aforementioned date is significant because it sounds a lot like the famous franchise's catchphrase, "May the Force be with you.”

Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia in the film franchise, died at the age of 60 in December 2016.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The movie legend also received a special shoutout on social media by her brother, Todd Fisher. The caption of his post, which included a sibling photo, began with: "May the Forth Be With You"

“Remembering my sister, Her sprit is strong with us,” he wrote in part. “Her work is not done, she lives through us.”

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.