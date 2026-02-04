JIMMY FAILLA: Billie Eilish cries ‘stolen land’ — then goes home to her $2.3M California mansion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billie Eilish won the Grammy Award for Best "Anti-ICE Tantrum" on Sunday night by declaring that "No human being is illegal on stolen land."

Unfortunately, the blowback against her is serving as the latest in a long line of reminders that Hollywood celebrities should lay off the politics and stick to doing what they do best, which is cocaine.

Now, obviously, I have no idea if Billie is taking any drugs whatsoever, but you'd have to be on SOMETHING to think all of this Trump bashing is helping awards shows.

BILLIE EILISH CALLED OUT ON 'STOLEN LAND' GRAMMY COMMENTS WHILE OWNING MILLION-DOLLAR MANSION

Ratings were down 9% year over year for the Grammys, and of course, we all know that viewership has fallen by 50% in the last two decades for that Well-Dressed-Group-Therapy- Session we call the Oscars.

One of the main reasons why is that people turn to movies and music for an escape from politics and the torments of everyday life. If they wanted a predictable, one-note political lecture they'd put on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

That being said, Billie's got bigger problems than fixing the Grammys. For starters, her "stolen land" rant on Sunday night has turned her into a national punchline. My guess is she never saw this coming because nobody gets in trouble for stealing anything in Gavin Newsom's California. If you don't believe me, you've never run an Ulta Cosmetics.

MUSIC’S BIGGEST STARS PROTEST ICE AT GRAMMY AWARDS AMID TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

Yet as we speak, the "Birds of a Feather" singer is now on the business end of a million viral memes that point out the weapons-grade hypocrisy of ranting about stolen land while not offering to give back a single square inch of her $2.3 million dollar Glendale horse ranch.

This is the Grammy equivalent of Snoop Dogg calling the viewers a bunch of potheads. It doesn't help that Billie's digs just so happen to sit on the ancestral land of the Tongva tribe, whose spokesperson told the Daily Mail: "Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property, we do value the instance when Public Figures provide visibility to the true history of this country."

Which is a fancy way of saying her overtures to the Native Americans were emptier than a Somali daycare center in Minneapolis. But they didn't pay nearly as well.

GRAMMY AWARDS VIEWERSHIP PLUMMETS 20% AMONG YOUNG ADULTS IN FINAL YEAR ON CBS

Thousands of people have suggested Eilish host some undocumented migrants at her mansion but as we speak, she has yet to send out an invite. Something tells me it's not because she's still designing them on Shutterfly.

In short, it's a miracle she's won so many Grammys because she's completely tone deaf. Is this the end of her career? Of course not. She may be a National Laughingstock but Kamala Harris was able to ride that all the way to the vice presidency.

The larger hope is that the Billie Backlash serves as a cautionary tale to other would be virtue signalers that there's nothing wrong with making YOUR Grammy victory about YOU.

And why not?

BILLIE EILISH SAYS PROTESTERS ARE BEING 'ASSAULTED AND MURDERED' DURING AWARD SPEECH

Millions of fans around the world use your musical talents to transport themselves to a better moment in their lives. There's a much better way to honor that gift than catering to the whims of a Hollywood crowd that's so liberal they wanted to defund the cop in the Village People.

Trust me, bashing ICE might be popular at the Grammys, but out here in the real world it didn't go over nearly as well with the un-Botoxed masses.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Mainly because we've seen this act before.

This season's "ICE Out" pin was last year's "Free Palestine" button, which was preceded by a "Stand With Ukraine" ribbon.

There's so much Social Justice flair that we're getting to the point where every woman walking the red carpet looks like a waitress at TGI FRIDAYS.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Look. I don't doubt there are some people who've made it to the end of this piece and opined that I am in NO position to criticize the girl who wrote the mega smash hit from the "Barbie" soundtrack. I agree. If anything, I look like Ken's brother CAN'T.

But even I know that music awards shows won't last much longer if we're all watching with the sound off.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM JIMMY FAILLA