Amber Rose says Billie Eilish was duped by left-wing media after Grammy speech

Amber Rose urged people to have compassion for Billie Eilish as the pop star faces backlash over her political Grammys speech.

The model called out Eilish and others for "making things worse" in a lengthy Instagram post claiming young people are being "manipulated by left-wing, fake news media."

"I think we should give Billie Eilish a little more compassion," Rose wrote on Instagram. "She’s only 24 years old and thinks she’s helping. S---, I did too at that age. It took my father to sit down, be patient and show me that what I was saying, feeling and believing was actually wrong."

"I was being lied to and manipulated by left-wing, fake news media," she added. "I too was a detriment to society with my slut walk protests. Although we’ve donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to help victims of rape and sexual assault, it eventually turned into something that I was no longer proud of."

"We all know there are some amazing, sweet, loving, good hearted people that are here illegally I don’t think anyone is disputing that, but that doesn’t change the fact that they are illegal and they must do it the right way like millions of legal immigrants that waited in line," Rose continued. "The law is the law and we must all follow it. I truly believe Billie thinks she’s doing the right thing as well as many of her peers right now but they’re not! YALL ARE MAKING THINGS WORSE!!! Do ur research and be a positive voice if you have a platform! America First!!!

Eilish, 24, spoke out about the ongoing immigration crackdown happening in America while accepting her Grammy Award for song of the year on Feb. 1.

"I feel so honored every time I get to be in this room," Eilish began her speech. "As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land."

"Yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now," the songwriter continued. "I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f--- ICE."

"That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much."

The "Wildflower" singer also donned an "ICE OUT" pin that celebrities have been wearing while attending events.

The Grammys – not a place historically known for fervent political messaging – was filled with celebrities taking anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement stances this year. Of the nine televised awards handed out to seven different artists, nearly half addressed immigration in their acceptance speeches.

Bad Bunny, who took home the top award of the night, dedicated his acceptance speech to the current political climate.

"Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out," Bad Bunny said. "We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.