Billie Eilish debuts new song and music video, ‘Lost Cause’

Billie Eilish released a new song and self-directed video for "Lost Cause," the latest single off her upcoming album "Happier Than Ever," out July 30.

In the video, Eilish parades around the house with an entourage of friends, twerking, shooting water guns and snacking on potato chips. Produced by brother Finneas, the song, a sassy conviction against a lousy ex-boyfriend, sees Eilish at her most confident.

"I used to wish you were mine, but that was way before I realized someone like you would always be so easy to find," the seven-time Grammy winning artist croons over a slinky bass line and laid back drum beat. The song is less laid back than her other recent singles like "Therefore I Am" and "Your Power," and more in the vein of her Grammy-sweeping debut full-length, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

"Lost Cause" follows the announcement of Eilish’s arena tour, "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour," which has sold out on all dates of the first leg in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Eilish first teased new music last year with singles "My Future" and "Therefore I Am," which will both appear on the artist’s forthcoming sophomore album. In April, Eilish released "Your Power," a silky acoustic ballad that recounts details of an abusive relationship. "Your Power" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and garnered over 150 million streams in its first two weeks.

In 2020, Eilish lent her signature moodiness to the James Bond song "No Time To Die," and this past February, she debuted the documentary film "The World’s A Little Blurry."

See the tracklist for "Happier Than Ever" below:

01. Getting Older

02. I Didn’t Change My Number

03. Billie Bossa Nova

04. my future

05. Oxytocin

06. GOLDWING

07. Lost Cause

08. Halley’s Comet

09. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy