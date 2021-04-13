Billboards supporting Morgan Wallen pop up around Nashville following racial slur controversy: report

Billboards naming Morgan Wallen as the fans' choice for Entertainer of the Year have appeared around Nashville just days ahead of the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs).

Wallen, 27, was caught on camera in a leaked video in Februrary using the N-word, leading to big radio chains like iHeartRadio pulling his songs from stations. His record label Big Loud Records also suspended him.

He later was deemed ineligible for the ACM Awards, which are set to take place this coming Sunday, April 18 in Music City.

According to Country Now, there are at least six billboards standing high at high-volume intersections in downtown Nashville that feature a logo of the outline of Wallen's face and a message that reads, "His Fan's Choice Entertainer of the Year. Support that boy from 'East Tennessee!'"

The billboards also share the phrase "gaht" which is used by Wallen and reference "Mark 11:25," a bible verse.

There is little information about the origin of the billboards. However, the outlet reports that they are operated by Lamar Advertising, as their logo appears on the structures underneath them. Reps for the advertising company did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

An unidentified fan also claimed to Music Mayhem that a group of the country star's fans rallied together in support of the Tennessee native following his racial slur scandal. They allegedly planned to raise money for the purchase of one billboard but ended up with enough money to purchase half a dozen.

In a statement released in early February, the ACM announced they'd barred "Wallen's potential involvement and eligibility for this year's 56th Academy of Country Music Awards cycle."

"The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn't align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and dedication," the statement continued, promising to "expedite" diversity training available to the "country music artist community."

Finally, the Academy said that they'd be looking into their "awards eligibility and submission process" in order to ensure that the "nominees consistently reflect the Academy's integrity."

After the video was shared by TMZ, Wallen offered a public apology for his actions.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," Wallen said in a statement shared with Fox News.

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back," he continued. "There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

Wallen's controversy led numerous country artists like Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, and Mickey Guyton to speak out condemning his actions.

