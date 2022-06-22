Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weddings
Published

Bill Nye ‘Science Guy’ is married

Bill Nye wed author Liza Mundy in late May

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/20 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Nye the "Science Guy" is officially a married man.

People magazine shared that Nye, 66, wed journalist and author Liza Mundy, 61, in late May at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

The couple’s initial introduction stemmed from Mundy’s book, "Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II," where she mentioned Nye’s mother, Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye. 

Bill Nye is officially a married man! The "Science Guy" wed author Liza Mundy in late May.

Bill Nye is officially a married man! The "Science Guy" wed author Liza Mundy in late May. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Nye caught wind of Mundy’s book, and he e-mailed her, which is where their love story began.

JUNETEENTH: BILL NYE ‘SCIENCE GUY’ SCHOOLED AFTER POSTING ABOUT AMERICA'S FOUNDING AND SLAVERY

Nye was previously married to journalist Blair Tindall in 2006. Their marriage was short, and the couple separated the same year. The couple share their daughter, Charity, 19.

"Star Trek" star Robert Picardo served as the couple’s officiant on their wedding day, and the couple reportedly wrote their own vows.

Blair Tindall and Bill Nye married in 2006. The couple share their daughter, Charity, 19.

Blair Tindall and Bill Nye married in 2006. The couple share their daughter, Charity, 19. (Photo by Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic)

The duo kept their wedding looks timeless as Nye wore cufflinks that were his father’s, which featured small blue stones. 

Mundy wore a white, satin sleeveless gown with a bright flower bouquet. 

Nye’s brother, Darby, and his friend of over 50 years, Brian, were amongst those who shared a special toast. Mundy’s daughter, Anna, also shared kind words.

Nye first reached out to Mundy via e-mail.

Nye first reached out to Mundy via e-mail. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the night unfolded, Mundy changed into sneakers before sharing the first dance with her husband. Nye and Mundy danced to Sam Cooke’s version of "What a Wonderful World."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending