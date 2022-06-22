Bill Nye ‘Science Guy’ is married

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Nye the "Science Guy" is officially a married man.

People magazine shared that Nye, 66, wed journalist and author Liza Mundy, 61, in late May at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

The couple’s initial introduction stemmed from Mundy’s book, "Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II," where she mentioned Nye’s mother, Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye.

Nye caught wind of Mundy’s book, and he e-mailed her, which is where their love story began.

JUNETEENTH: BILL NYE ‘SCIENCE GUY’ SCHOOLED AFTER POSTING ABOUT AMERICA'S FOUNDING AND SLAVERY

Nye was previously married to journalist Blair Tindall in 2006. Their marriage was short, and the couple separated the same year. The couple share their daughter, Charity, 19.

"Star Trek" star Robert Picardo served as the couple’s officiant on their wedding day, and the couple reportedly wrote their own vows.

The duo kept their wedding looks timeless as Nye wore cufflinks that were his father’s, which featured small blue stones.

Mundy wore a white, satin sleeveless gown with a bright flower bouquet.

Nye’s brother, Darby, and his friend of over 50 years, Brian, were amongst those who shared a special toast. Mundy’s daughter, Anna, also shared kind words.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the night unfolded, Mundy changed into sneakers before sharing the first dance with her husband. Nye and Mundy danced to Sam Cooke’s version of "What a Wonderful World."